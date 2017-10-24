Wisbech Men’s 1sts hold on to defeat Cambridge Uni

Wisbech Men’s 1sts 2

Cambridge University 1

After a disappointing performance the previous week Wisbech got back to winning ways at home on Saturday.

Early pressure saw Wisbech take the lead following a short corner deflection from Tom Jupp.

The men in red continued to press and were rewarded again midway through the first half when Hugo Atkins stole the ball from the University defence and, on the break, squared to Dan Martell, who calmly slotted home. A 2-0 scoreline showed Wisbech’s dominance as they were in control of the tie.

Cambridge grew into the game in the latter stages of the match, and a goal ten minutes from time left a nail-biting finale. Wisbech held on with some resilient defending to take the three points.

MoM: Ed Lanning.

Wisbech Men’s 2nds 8

St Neots 2nds 0

St Neots could only field 10 players, which had an impact on the game.

Wisbech were able to play attacking hockey for the majority of the game. Scorers were Matt Goodwin x3, Dom Stannard x3, Jonny Garner x2.

Wisbech will need to play smarter hockey when they come up against a stronger team next weekend.

MoM: Dom Stannard.

Wisbech Men’s 3rd 1 Wellingborough 1

This was a game that saw cards of many colours.

It was a very even match from the start and Wellingborough struck first. Wisbech youngsters fought hard and Mark Littlechild and Josh Bowers played well through the middle which resulted in the equaliser.

Ten minutes from time Tyler Eggleton took a stick to the face and a trip to A & E for eight stitches.

MoM: Mark Littlechild.

Wisbech Ladies 4 St Ives 0

For most of the first half strong defence and awesome goalkeeping by Ali Beele meant that St Ives were unable to capitalise on their constant pressure.

Wisbech were awarded a short corner within the last minute of the first half and Ellie Padmore converted from a deflection.

Wisbech started the second half a different team and were 2-0 up within minutes with a superb reverse stick strike from the top of the D by Joey Gomm. Wisbech dominated the remainder of the game and converted another two short corners through Georgie Dunn and Laura Overland. Katie Dunn almost made it 5-0 with a solo effort.

PoM: Hannah Strickle.️

Wisbech Ladies 2nds 0 Cambs Uni 2’s 8

Wisbech were outrun by a young, fit and experienced Cambs Uni side. Tina Forder did an excellent job in goal saving lots of shots from the opposition, but Wisbech were 5-0 down at half-time.

After a team talk the ladies came out fighting and the defence tightened up their structure in a better performance.

It was only Tia Bideau’s second game but her great performance saw her getting player of the match.

PoM: Tia Bideau.

Cambs City 5’s 13

Ladies 3rds 0

The ladies always knew this was going to be a tough match but they headed to Cambridge with positivity.

They took a team of young players and were under pressure from the start. There was a great performance and mature attitude from youngster Emily Thomas in her first match as goalkeeper for the team.

Sophie Mosedale put in some impressive work through the midfield and stand-in captain Lisa Lowe had a difficult task.

PoM: Sophie Mosedale.