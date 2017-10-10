Wisbech men suffer first hockey loss to City slickers

Wisbech Men 0 Norwich C 2

Hosts Wisbech were comfortably beaten on Saturday against Norwich City.

Wisbech 4ths v Spalding 5ths Hockey Action

Basic errors restricted possession and Wisbech were therefore unable to gain a foothold in the game.

Opportunities were created but Wisbech were unable to capitalise on them, and they would have been the happier side going into the break at 0-0.

In the second half two quickfire City goals followed by some late ill discipline from Wisbech meant the home side suffered their first defeat of the season.

MoM: Joss Calderbank.

St Neots 2 Wisbech Men’s 3rd 2

Wisbech found themselves 2-0 up within 10 minutes via Josh Bowers and Olly Brown which should have set up an easy win.

However, a dubious goal and a poorly defended equaliser meant the 3rds went into half-time all square.

Wisbech continued to dominate in the second half and had two goals disallowed. The whole team played well but lacked the last finishing touch.

MoM: Jamie Hallet.

Men’s 4ths 0 Spalding 5th 0

Wisbech played some really good hockey and Spalding were getting frustrated with each other.

They won a few short corners, one of which was smashed home but was disallowed.

The second half was much the same. This is the first 0-0 draw for at least three seasons for the disappointed Men’s 4ths.

MoM: Tyler Eggleton and Charlie Staley.

Other result: Wisbech Men’s 2nd beat Bourne Deeping 3rds 6-1 (Gary Freear hat-trick).

Norwich City 3 WTHC Ladies 1

Wisbech travelled away to Taverham, working hard and winning several short corners and were rewarded by the bounce in the pitch when Kate Penn guided the ball to Vicky Herbert to score.

Wisbech worked the ball across the pitch but found themselves under pressure and Norwich pulled the score level. Nat Ward made some super supporting runs from the back but Wisbech were unable to capitalise on further chances.

PoM: Vicky Herbert. Other result: Cam Nomads 8 Ladies 2nds 0

Many thanks to all umpires on Saturday and Sunday.