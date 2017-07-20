Wisbech racer Becky sets new ladies club record

Lady veteran Becky Murley once again recorded a 50-mile personal best and ladies club record in the Shaftesbury CC promotion near Cambridge on Saturday.

But nagging winds on the course thwarted her aim of bringing the record down below the two-hour mark.

On the same afternoon, a group of other Wisbech vets took to the roads near Cambourne in the Team Cambridge Open 10.

In the over 40s, Jon Talbot was the quickest in 23.02, but was disappointed with his ride, while Adrian Whiting second home, and reasonably satisfied, in 23.46 in the over 50s.

Constantly improving Paul Willis came home in third in the over 60s in 23.55 and was very happy with his performance.

On Sunday, Phil Lee continued his campaign in the longer distances with a 4.23.02 for 100 miles in the EDCA Championships but despite a valiant effort was unable to improve on previous times.

Earlier in the week, the Wisbech Tuesday evening 10 was cancelled due to rain on the dual carriageway before several riders travelled to Kings Lynn on Wednesday for their evening race.

Jon Talbot was again the fastest of the Wisbech riders in 22.40 with over 50 Carl Murley next with 24.47 and over 70 Pete Baldwin almost two minutes further back on 26.41.

Lady veteran Denese Hallahan continued her series of solid rides with 29.59 on Wednesday and 29.19 on the Saturday.

Results, KLCC club 10 (all vets): J. Talbot 40+ 22.40, C. Murley 50+ 24.47, P. Baldwin 70+ 26.41, D. Hallahan (lady) 60+ 29.59.

Shaftesbury CC Open 50: R. Murley (lady) 40+ 2.03.48.

Team Cambridge Open 10 (all vets): J. Talbot 40+ 23.02, A. Whiting 50+ 23.46, P. Willis 60+ 23.55, A. Bye 60+ 24.57, D. Hallahan (lady) 60+ 29.19.

East District 100 mile championships: P Lee 40+ 4.23.02.