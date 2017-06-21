Wisbech riders ensure cycling course records tumble

Cycling course records tumbled at the weekend with the arrival of perfect TT conditions by Sunday.

In the East District ‘25’ held at Wisbech both women and men’s records were slashed and will probably remain unattainable for some time. Lady vet, Verity Smith of Stowmarket and District CC, covered the distance in a remarkable 56.18 and ex-King’s Lynn rider Matthew Senter, now with Velovelocity, averaged over 30 mph to post an incredible 49.40. In the previous Tuesday evening’s club event local vets were the order of the day with Andrew Ward quickest in 23.16 and the next evening 40+ vet Jon Talbot rode to a new pb of 21.19 at Hull and Roger Sewell, just two weeks off 70, posted 22.07 – but the ride of the week goes to Becky Murley with a new club record of 4.18.30 for 100 miles in the Eastern Counties promotion near Newmarket.

Results, Tue, June 13 Wisbech Club ‘10’: All vets – A Ward 40+ 23.16, A Whiting 50+ 24.12, D Webster 40+ 24.21, A Bye 60+ 24.33, P Willis 60+ 24.39, J Bates 60+ 24.55, C Murley 50+ 24.55, D Gilham 60+ 28.21, N Buttriss 40+ (lady) 31.10.

Wed, June 14, CC Breckland Open ‘10’: M McClure 20.50, N Empson (A Velo) 22.01, M Endersby 40+ (A Velo) 22.32, J Empson 60+ (A Velo) 23.26, D Hallahan 60+ (lady) 28.05. Team Swift Open ‘10’ (Hull): J Talbot 40+ 21.19 (pb), R Sewell 60+ (Hounslow & Dist) 22.07.

Sun 18 June, East District CA Open ’25’: J Talbot 40+ 56.09, N Empson 56.16, R Sewell 50+ 57.12, A Ward 40+ 5919, P Willis 60+ 1.00.37 (pb), A Whiting 50+ 1.01.19. ECCA ‘100’: R Murley 40+ (lady) 4.18.30 (pb & club record).