Wisbech Rookies perform clean sweep in netball league

Rookies 1 have been unbeaten in all 16 matches of the Wisbech Netball League winter season.

It was a difficult season for the first team that started with eight players, but due to two injuries and exam pressures this left the team very short of players for most of the games. It shows what a strong club Rookies is that they could pull in eight players from the U16 team at different times, who all played some brilliant netball.

