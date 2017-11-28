Wisbech RUFC crash at Wymondham

Wymondham 55

Wisbech 13pts

Wisbech took a side over to Wymondham in London 3 Eastern Counties confident after a run of three rugby results.

The opening exchanges were fairly even with both sides trading a penalty before Wymondham scored the first try. After this captain Solomon Prestidge scored to bring Wisbech back within two.

After this Wymondham took control of the game, starting to score tries past a poor Wisbech defence.

Losing Harry Newman to an ankle injury further compounded the issues as players were then moved out of position.

This led to Wymondham continuing to score with ease through lacklustre tackling.

A minor incident led to Oliver Mackett being sin binned and Wymondham were able to add to their points tally with their extra man.

Wisbech finally rallied at the end for Raimondas Vinskas to score before Wymondham finished the game with a score of their own.

Coach Kerrie McMullen said: “It was a hard day today caused by poor attendance at training.

“The team will not get any better without organisation. We need the full support of the players to gain some consistency.

“We can’t expect teams to roll over just because they are below us. We have no game this weekend and I expect all players to spend the next four sessions proving themselves.”