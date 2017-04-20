Wisbech RUFC to host charity sports day raising funds for Savenaca Koroibulileka Trust

Wisbech RUFC is hosting a Charity Sports Day on Saturday, April 29 which is part of a programme of events to celebrate the club’s 70th anniversary.

The event will raise funds for the Savenaca Koroibulileka Trust. The Trust has been set up to support the family of an Oakham RFC player, also affectionately known as ‘Koro’ or ‘Tu’, who sadly died after collapsing whilst playing for Oakham RFC on September 24, 2016. Tu, a soldier in the Royal Anglian Regiment, leaves behind Silli his wife, and four sons.

The Charity Sports Day includes a football match between Wisbech RUFC v Wisbech Clubs select 11 (including some players from Wisbech Town) and a social touch rugby tournament supported by a number of other Wisbech sport clubs. The main event will be a rugby match between a Wisbech President’s XV and a Cambridgeshire Rugby Union Select XV, kick off 3pm with a Didi rugby display at half time.

A number of players with national experience and/or international honours with links to Wisbech Rugby Club including Darryl and De la Rey Veenendaal, Michael Gillick, Nico Steenkamp, Bash Mahmood, Josh Seale, Jethro Rawling, Jack Hoyles, Lawrence Rayner etc have committed to play for the President’s XV along with some of the current and past 1st XV players supporting this worthwhile cause.

The day will have a carnival feel to it which will include bouncy castles, refreshments and an after-party starting at 5pm with a live performance by Simon Rodgers followed by DJ Tom Ambrose.

Wisbech RUFC is delighted to announce that the local rugby community, the Rugby Football Union, Eastern Counties Rugby Union, Cambridgeshire Rugby Union and the British Army have all offered support and involvement; and the club thanks the number of local businesses who have sponsored the day.

For more about Savenaca Koroibulileka, go to: https://tinyurl.com/Savanaca-BBC

l Wisbech RUFC is hosting the Cambs RU Cup Finals on Saturday, April 22. The Finals will consist of four matches involving eight teams from across the county. Defending champions Wisbech Wildcats will contest the Junior Plate Final when they take on St Ives II, KO 1.30pm.

https://tinyurl.com/CambsRU-CupFinals