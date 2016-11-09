Wisbech rugby U15’s make charity donation

Earlier in the year the Wisbech RUFC under 15 boys did a sponsored walk during the tour of Yorkshire.

Wisbech had already presented part of the money to Help for Heroes. They were joined by representatives of Macmillan Cancer Support and the Royal British Legion Riders, to give them a donation. The riders attended on 16 mighty motorbikes in the car park outside the clubhouse.

Wisbech U15 V

Haverhill RUFC U15

Wisbech narrowly beat Haverhill in the Cambs Cup last season. Zak Lakey scored within two minutes; the conversion was missed, the only miss of the day.

Ari Baghdouyan added to the score, followed by others for Ben Goude, Alex Watts, Henry Meekins (2), Kelso Lawrence and Lakey adding his second. Tom Barlow and Watts slotted seven conversions over between them.

As the score reached 54–0 the referee called an end with 10 minutes still to play.

Man of the match for his tenacious tackling, grit and determination: Kelso Lawrence.

n Wisbech U13s had a success at St Ives, winning by 13 tries to 3. Tries from: Will Easton (2), Ben Moore (2), Harvey Cross, Ethan Jones (3), William Paul, Ashton Webb, George Kerr, Charlie Osbourne-Smith and Sam Dickerson.