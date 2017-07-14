Wisbech runner Jennings in fine Fenland form

On Wednesday, 12 Fenland Running Club members were competing in the 3rd Peterborough 5K Grand Prix Series hosted by Thorney Running Club at Ferry Meadows Peterborough.

Martin Jennings continued his form with a 17:12 run finishing as 1st MV45 and in 10th place overall out of 281 runners. Ian Milburn took 1st MV70 and Jane Greenwood 2nd FV60. Lucy Hicks continued her recent improvements by posting her first sub-30 minute 5K.

Results: Martin Jennings 10th 17:12; Stuart Follen 51st 19:15; Richard Hammond 78th 20:22; Andre Pittock 87th 20:42; Sarah Gauvin 119th 21:54; Ann Trett 141st 22:45; Ian Milburn 152nd 23:04; Jane Greenwood 25:09; Larissa Follen 227th 26:45; Dean Racey 246th 27:54; Julie Garner 258th 28:36; Lucy Hicks 263rd 29:22.

The week culminated on Saturday with three FRC members, Jennings, Shane Draper and Bethan Everson, competing in the region’s most prestigious race, the Norwich Lord Mayor’s 5K which is for sub-20 minute 5K runners.

On closed roads in the centre of Norwich the two lap course is not just a steep hill on each lap but if runners don’t complete the first lap in under 10 minutes they are pulled out of the race. With 151 runners finishing under 20 minutes the race was won in an incredible time of 14:35.

Jennings matched his Ferry Meadows time exactly with a storming run of 17:12 to finish in 35th place overall. Shane Draper was 92nd in 18:31 and Bethan Everson was 131st in 19:37. On Sunday, Ian and Sally King took part in the Jessica Ennis-Hill’s Running Festival 10K at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire. With some extreme off-road hilloff road and hot, Ian completed in 53:25 and Sally in 1:25:58.

l Pictured : Martin Jennings at the Norwich Lord Mayor’s 5k (photo: Tim Chapman).