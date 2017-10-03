Wisbech’s Anglian League swim final win

In what head coach Greg Marsters called ‘a great win’, Wisbech Swimming Club took victory in the 2017 Anglian League final at Boston.

The squad swam hard against determined opposition, achieving 20 new personal best times from 30 events and winning ten individual races.

Competition between the final’s top three teams was fierce, but strong, consistent performances from Wisbech saw West Norfolk eventually fall away into third position on 119 points. But Boston ‘A’ battled Wisbech until the very end, eventually finishing on 133 points, behind the elated visitors on 138.

The team’s performance was good enough for victory on the night, but not quite enough to win the league, which went to Boston ‘A’, just one point ahead of Wisbech Swimming Club in the final analysis.

The intense racing also saw Wisbech account for nine second and four third places, while its individual wins fell to Mateusz Smialek (13/U 100m freestyle), Carl Purvey (Open 50m backstroke), Connor Loughlin (13/U 100m individual medley), Ellen Williams (Open 50m butterfly), Charlie Bourne (15/U 100m freestyle), Joe Tierney (13/U 100m backstroke), Lucy Ryan (Open 50m freestyle), Beth Dennis (15/U 100m individual medley), Louisa Rowell (13/U 100m butterfly) and Mary O’Neill (15/U 100m backstroke).

WSC returns to competition at Peterborough on Saturday, for the Junior Fenland League final.