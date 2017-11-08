Wisbech Samurai Karate School duo bag gold and silver medals

Samurai Karate School squad members took part in the ESKA Open competition at UEA Norwich recently.

The event had more than 150 competitors entered in total and Samurai took a squad of 15 competitors including juniors and adults, and came away with a brilliant 15 medals.

In three categories − Junior Kata 10 to 13 yrs , Girls kumite 6 to 13 yrs, and boys kumite 10yrs and under − Samurai achieved a clean sweep of gold, silver and bronze. Everyone performed to the max and have made great strides in the past two years of competition. Riley Allen, 10, was outstanding taking gold in Kata plus silver in kumite, as was Grace Twigge taking gold in kumite and silver in Kata. Jacob Twigge produced his best-ever performance, taking gold in his kumite section.

There were first-ever competition medals for Thien Clare bronze in junior Kata and Lisa Taylor bronze in Ladies kumite.

Sensei Steve King said: “We have a lot of great talent in our dojo and there were several other competitors who were unable to make this event that could have increased our medal haul.

“All the hard work in training and squad training is paying off and the students have worked so hard for their achievements.”

Medal winners − Riley Allen: gold in Kata, silver in kumite; Adam Cowles: silver Kata, bronze kumite; Amber Crossley-King: silver kumite; Thien Clare: bronze Kata; Jacob Twigge: gold kumite; Grace Twigge: gold kumite, silver Kata; Ty Taylor: silver kumite; Ola Mlynek: silver Kata; Hannah Cornett: gold kumite; Ashleigh Mason: bronze kumite; Lisa Taylor: bronze kumite; Mark Twigge: bronze Kata.

For class details contact Sensei Steve King on 07843 414433 / www.samuraimartialarts.co.uk

Classes are in Wisbech, Terrington, King’s Lynn and Downham.