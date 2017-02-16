Wisbech Samurai Shotokan Karate celebrate best year at Leverington

Wisbech Samurai Shotokan Karate’s annual awards party held at Leverington Sports & Social Club on Saturday was its biggest in its 18 year history with more than 130 people attending.

Students, family friends and guests gathered to celebrate the most successful year in Samurai history. The event was hosted by DJ Simon Rowe from KL.FM and celebrated a total of 40 medals won in various competitions including three national champions.

It has been a truly historic year with the first ever Japanese Sensei to visit the Dojo to teach in Kitagawa Sensei 6th Dan JKS. Student numbers have grown steadily, and as from August 2016 this became a full time occupation for Sensei Steve King.

Award winners were - Adult Student of the year 2016: Katrina Nalivaiko. Junior Student of the year: Aaron Goult. Most Improved: Gabriele Skujaite. Best New Student: Ty Taylor. Performance of the year: Jenson Kiddle. Competitor of the year: Alexandra Mlynek & Grace Twigge. Performance Awards: Lexi Klibanecz & Ashleigh Mason

Courage Awards: Robyn Murrell & Isabelle Shepperson. Dedication Awards, 5 years training: Iain Hunt, George Heath, John Heath, Jenson Kiddle.

During the evening the students presented a video that they had compiled to say a thank you to Sensei King for all that he has done for the students over the years.

It was a very moving moment and for once Sensei King was lost for words, adding: “I now see the real power that Karate has on people’s lives in terms of direction, confidence, and self worth.”

For class details contact 07843 414433 or www.samuraimartialarts.co.uk