Wisbech Santa Run debut success

Having missed out on her own Fenland Running Club’s 10-mile race in October, Bethan Everson tracked down another 10 miler with almost the same number of entrants at the Waveney Valley Athletic Club’s 10Mile Turkey Trot on Sunday.

In a field of 375 finishers, Bethan was 93rd overall but finished 5th Senior Lady in a time of 1:13:45.

Families and runners came together on a cold and foggy Saturday morning in Wisbech Park to support the first Wisbech Santa Run well organised by Lauren Bremner of Active Fenland and supported by Three Counties Running Club.

The event centred around a 1K family run, was well supported by local families, and 68 runners took part in the timed 5K run.

1 Tayo Willett with a time of 20:06, 2 Adam Chown 20:20, 3 Justin Elvidge 20:22. First lady home was Lauren Day, 23:38. A full list of results can be found at www.threecountiesrc.org.

5K Santa Run: Tayo Willett 20:06 (1st finisher), Adam Chown 20:20 (2nd finisher), Dave Lawrence 22:25, Ben Peeling 32:03, Lauren Day 23:38, Jonathan Summers 24:38, Jodie Clark 25:49, George Lawrence 26:08, Chris Garner 26:45, Jo Garner 26:49, Linda Speechley 26:49, Hannah Chown 27:45, Stephanie Clark 27:46, Frances Salter 29:00, Maisie Pratt 29:15, Barry Clark 30:34, Steve Whitelam 31:31, Steve Clarke 32:45, Sarah-Jane MacDonald 32:47, Jonathan Peeling 33:44, Karen Rust 41:48.