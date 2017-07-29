Wisbech skater Arthur, 8, wins all events to become British champion

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating club travelled to Tatem Park in Enfield with a 15-strong team to take part in the annual British Outdoor Championships.

The weather proved unpredictable, with sunshine on Saturday morning to be replaced by torrential rain for the remainder of the day providing some interesting racing.

Nevertheless, Team WISS brought home medals, trophies and four British champions to add to their successes and titles.

The weekend-long event started off with the 300m time trial event with Eve McInerney coming in second in the Junior Girls category, and third places for James Eve and Luke Frary in the Scholar Boys and Masters Men categories respectively.

Arthur Buckler, 8, was the first to triumph for the team winning all his events and thus becoming overall British Champion in the Mini Boys category.

All competitors had 500m races, with Lucy McInerney just pipping her twin sister, Eve, to the line to finish second ahead of her sister in the Junior Girls category, and James Eve finished a solid third place with the Scholar Boys. James Garwell brought home a total of four medals, three bronze and a silver in the Pupil Boys category.

Eve triumphed in the 5,000m points race, winning 10 points clear of her rival Maya Bathgate in treacherously wet conditions on Saturday, and added two silver medals in both the 1,000m and 3,000m elimination races with extremely close finishes in each race just a skate length behind rival Maya Bathgate from Essex in the 3k on a much drier track on Sunday.

Scholar Boys participant, James Eve, showed great improvement in his skating and won an additional bronze medal to add to the two already gained in the 3,000m followed by a solid second place in the 5,000m race.

Flynn McGurk also came in third in the Cadets category in a highly competitive 5,000 m elimination race against very strong European competitors. His race tactics saw him stick behind Alex King of Essex throughout the long race and on the penultimate lap made his move past his rival to steal third place.

His mum, Amanda, gushed with pride afterwards and said: “Flynn skated his socks off and I couldn’t be more proud. His performance in the 5k elimination was superb!”

WISS team welcomed back Tom Van Vliet from The Netherlands, in the Senior Mens races. He couldn’t become British Champion due to not being a British National, but the Flying Dutchman made a clean sweep in 500m, 1k, 10k points and 15k elimination races. He then joined forces with team-mate and coach Mike McInerney in the Senior Mens 3,000m relay race, finishing the event in second place.

In the relays, the Cadet boys team of Flynn McGurk, Warren Eve and Dylan Taylor proved a strong team and won the 3,000m relay with a busy track ahead of them. Twin sisters Eve and Lucy teamed up with Charlotte Stapleton, making her British Championships debut, to compete in the Junior/Senior/Masters 3,000m relay to finish in a solid second place.

Rat racers and team newcomers Maxwell Webb and Kirby Barker finished first and second respectively. The team were also joined by Taylor Barker, Jo Tidman and Graham Freear.

Team coach, Michael McInerney, said: “Well done to everyone who competed this weekend. Fantastic results from the hard training you’ve all done. A very proud coach!”

The team have had a busy July with the London Skaters Inline Marathon event at the London Velopark Cycle track. It was a tough days racing with head wind on parts of the track and undulating hills and dips which took its toll on participants.

However, James Eve won the 30 minute challenge. Warren Eve claimed a second place in the Cadet boys half marathon, in a time of 41mins. Eve McInerney won the Junior Girls full marathon of 26 miles in a respectable time of 1hr 34mins. This was after her busy and challenging week-long stint in Portugal representing Great Britain in the European Junior Championships.

WISS now look forward to a visit to Belgium to take part in the Flanders Grand Prix in August.