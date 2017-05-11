Wisbech skater Eve eyes Great Britain squad position

Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters travelled to Birmingham Wheels at the weekend where the sun shone and the medals and trophies glistened.

Team coach Mike McInerney headed up the 13-strong team to the banked 200-metre track in the centre of Birmingham for another successful day.

Three first place finishers included 7 year-old Arthur Buckler, Flynn McGurk and Eve McInerney who won in both Cat 2 and the Seniors Ladies events.

Second place finishers were Dylan Taylor in Cat 4 and James Eve in the age category races. Young James Garwell finished in overall third place in his events and Mike McInerney also finished in third in the Seniors Mens events. Eve also won the prestigious 5,000m Venus Cup event, bringing the trophy home to Wisbech where it will be on display at Skaters Roller Rink.

Other team members who competed on the day and narrowly missed out on medal positions were Warren Eve and siblings Taylor, Kirby and Leah Barker, as well as Masters Men Graham Freear and Luke Frary, who competed in his debut outdoor race and finished an impressive overall 4th place.

Luke said: “I couldn’t have done it without the help of coach Glen Brown!” Fellow coach Mike McInerney praised the “strong performances” from his team.

The team are also celebrating 15 year-old Eve McInerney qualifying for the Great Britain 2017 squad for the next 12 months after competing in a 3,000m points race in Germany last month in a time of 4 mins 47 secs. This means that she can now be considered for selection to represent Great Britain at major European race events.

The next outdoor event is a six-hour endurance race being held in two weeks’ time at Gravesend Cyclopark. The team will be taking part with two teams of five.