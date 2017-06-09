Wisbech skater Eve in Great Britain call-up

Following on from their success at the six-hour endurance race in Gravesend, Wisbech Speed Skaters headed south once again to Tatem Park in Enfield for their second race of the season at the outdoor skating track.

The day proved to be incident packed with crashes included among the medals and trophies.

Matt Buckler

Dylan Taylor crashed from second place on the last lap of one of his races whilst trying for a last corner dive underneath the race leader, denying him a finish and narrowly losing out on a podium place.

Eve McInerney was caught up in a crash during her 3,000mts Cat 2 race, which was stopped for safety reasons. The race was then re-run and Eve proved victorious. She finished overall in 1st place in both Category 2 and Senior Ladies.

Flynn McGurk won easily over the rest of the field in his 2,000mts Cat 3 race. The young skater sped from the start line to break away from the rest of the pack maturely. He also finished 1st in the 1,000m race and was joined by team-mates Warren Eve in 2nd and Lucy McInerney in third making it a Wisbech whitewash on the podium. Flynn won 1st overall in Cat 3 with team-mate Warren finishing third.

Arthur Buckler, 7, finished in overall 2nd place in Category 5 and also led his fellow Mini Boys competitors from the start to finish, with James Eve also 1st in the Scholar Boys race.

The team were joined by coach Mike McInerney and siblings Taylor, Leah and Kirby Barker.

The club has this week received confirmation that Wisbech Grammar School student Eve McInerney, 15, will be representing Great Britain at the European Championships to be held in Portgual during the first week of July. This was after she qualified in Germany earlier this year by recording an impressive time of 4 mins 47 seconds in a 3,000km points race.

The team are now preparing for their next race back at Birmingham Wheels Race Track on Sunday, June 18.

The club trains every Saturday from 5-7 at Skaters Roller Rink in Walpole Highway. For more information please call the rink on 01945 882048 or pop in during training.