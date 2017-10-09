Wisbech Speed Skater Arthur, 8, holds British record

Further to a successful season in 2017, Wisbech Speed Skaters received some good news last week.

Their current Mini Boys British champion, 8 year-old Arthur Buckler from Wisbech, received a letter from the Federation of inline Speed Skating (FISS), the sport’s governing body, confirming that not only has he become overall British Champion for 2017, but that he is now also a British record holder.

He smashed the Mini/Pupil/Scholar Boys British Road Record for the 3,000m race event by 16 seconds at the recent Marathon Championships held at Gravesend Cyclopark in September. This record covers skaters between the ages of 6-13. This follows a very successful season of racing for the youngster, winning the British indoor and outdoor Championships and the 50th anniversary Flanders Grand Prix held in Belgium. He received his surprise in the post earlier this week with a certificate which he is extremely proud of.

His dad, Matt, says Arthur is looking forward to hopefully breaking more records next year!

The team have finished their race season and will train indoors ready for the 2018 season. To watch them in action, come to Skaters roller rink in Walpole Highway on Saturdays from 5pm.

New skaters are always welcome.