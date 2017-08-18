Wisbech speed skater Arthur, 8, strikes Euro gold

Wisbech Speed Skaters (WISS) took a team of seven skaters to Belgium for the prestigious Flanders Grand Prix European Cup race meeting.

The event, now in its 50th year, saw 567 skaters from 22 countries across the world compete together, proving tough competition.

The WISS team, headed by coaches Mike McInerney and Glenn Brown, joined a total of 31 skaters from the UK. The three day event kicked off with time trials on Friday, followed by gruelling long distance races around the 200 metre outdoor track in Ostend, finishing with road races and more long distance races on Sunday.

Cadet boys Flynn McGurk and Warren Eve both improved their times in the 300m time trials, each of them by four tenths of a second from their times at the recent British Championships.

With more than 30 participants in each category, the level of competition was incredibly tough for the team. Eight year-old Arthur Buckler, the only UK skater to bring home gold medals, managed a clean sweep in all six of his races.

His dad Matt said: “Super proud of the little fella. First place in every race of the weekend and has blown us away! He is so happy with himself but he has earned it with the hard work and the support of everyone in the club.”

The team were also joined by James Eve, Lucy and Eve McInerney.

The next race for the team is a return to Tatem Park at the beginning of September.

If you’d like to see what speed skating is all about, drop by Skaters Roller Rink in Walpole Highway between 5-7pm on Saturday. Newcomers are always welcome.