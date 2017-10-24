Wisbech suffer injury in Holt rugby loss

Wisbech 8 Holt 20

With Wisbech being promoted to LN3 and Holt demoted to LN2 from LN3, Wisbech knew they were in for a challenging rugby game.

The opening minute didn’t go to plan, Wisbech’s poor discipline at the breakdown led to a penalty, Holt caught the hosts napping with a quick tap to score the easiest of tries.

However, Wisbech strung some useful phases together forcing Holt to give away a penalty converted by Harry Newman.

Indiscipline again cost Wisbech to concede a penalty Holt converted and they headed into the break 10-3 down but still very much in touching distance.

In the second half Wisbech were dangerous with ball in hand but a few errors left points on the field.

A loose kick, well picked up by Holt’s young backline, allowed them to score another try.

Wisbech were able to force their way back into the game with the experience of Jon Turner putting Adam Bunton through to score in the corner. Wisbech piled on the pressure in the last 20 minutes searching for the win but Holt were able to hold out for a hard-fought victory.

Across the whole team there were impressive performances in both attack and defence. Loose-head prop Martin Day put in a monumental shift and the backs were well-orchestrated by Jack Malkin. Nathan Goodale seems to have found his big hitting style again after recovering from injury.

Sadly Wisbech’s home loss was further compounded with the unfortunate injury to ‘Skippy’ Parson, who fractured his jaw. Best wishes go to him for a speedy recovery.

Interim coach Oliver Mackett said: “It was a gutsy performance from the team today. We just need to change good performances into wins.

“We showed today that Wisbech can go toe-to-toe with any of the sides in this league. An away fixture to Woodbridge is usually a fiery fixture and the boys are very much looking forward to building on this next week.”