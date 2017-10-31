Wisbech suffer Wapping hockey leveller with 60 seconds on the clock

Wapping 2

Wisbech Men’s 1sts 2

Wisbech Men travelled looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

After a frantic first 10 minutes the game settled down, with both teams enjoying spells of possession in the opposition’s half.

Wisbech were first to get on the scoresheet as Scott Welcher found Ash Welland in the D, who calmly lifted the ball over the advancing Wapping goalkeeper.

Both teams continued to create chances but none were converted as again Wisbech went into half-time one goal to the good.

It didn’t take long for Wapping to strike back and equalise, as the ball was bundled in following a short corner.

Wisbech were reduced to nine men for large periods of the second half following ill discipline but it didn’t appear to be affecting the away team.

Dan Martell picked the ball up on the halfway line and, after rounding the defence, slotted the ball home – leaving 15 minutes for Wisbech to hold on and record a first away win of the season.

Unfortunately Wapping drew level with 60 seconds left on the clock.

MoM: Charles Baxter.️

Cambridge Nomads 3rds 4 Wisbech Men’s 2nds 5

Travelling with a much changed side, Wisbech started well but Nomads were dangerous on the break.

Wisbech went ahead before Nomads equalised and went in level at half-time.

A compelling second half with goals at both ends ended with Wisbech scoring the winner with less than five minutes remaining.

Great workrate from Josh Bowers and Tyler Eggleton on their 2nd team debuts.

Goals for Calvin Bishop (2) and man of the match and hat-trick hero James Williams.

Wisbech Men’s 3rds 6 March 2nds 2

Wisbech started off like an express train and soon found themselves 2-0 up within 10 minutes.

They decided to take the foot of the pedal allowing March to take advantage, going into half-time all square.

After the break a few tactical changes meant Wisbech got back on top.

Goals: Howard Atkins x2, Elliot Peck x2 and young debutant Josh Porter x2.

MoM: Josh Porter.

Wisbech Ladies 1st 1

Newmarket 1

The ladies started strongly with the first goal coming from a short corner from Laura Overland.

Newmarket came back in the second half and managed to equalise.

Wisbech had a lot of chances in the second half with some brilliant runs from Issy Pope and Joey Gomm but the home side was unable to capitalise on them.

A well-worked short corner resulted in a deflection from Ellie Padmore but it was unfortunately disallowed.

PoM: Issy Pope.

Cambridge City 5 Wisbech Ladies 2nd 0

Wisbech came up against one of the most successful and affluent clubs in East Anglia on Saturday.

Fielding a young squad the team applied the pre-match call to arms of veteran Sue “Swampy” Robinson and met the opposition with confidence and 100 per cent effort.

Lucy Prior gave a consistent display of positional awareness at right back.

PoM: Lucy Prior.