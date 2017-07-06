Wisbech Swimming Club coffers boosted by fundraiser

Wisbech Lions Club has boosted Wisbech Swimming Club’s coffers as it begins a major fund-raising effort towards purchasing new competition lane ropes and, ultimately, new starting blocks, for its home pool at the town’s Hudson Centre.

Accepting a cheque from Wisbech Lions Club president Maureen Smart during a training session at the Hudson on Friday, Wisbech Swimming Club chairman Matt Hunter said: “Just the lane ropes will cost a few thousand pounds, with new starting blocks adding several thousands more to the bill.

“Today’s extremely generous donation from Wisbech Lions has given us a brilliant kick-start as we begin fund-raising in earnest.”

Head coach, Greg Marsters, said: “Having the facilities to host visiting teams at Wisbech, for league and cup galas, is vitally important to our continued success as a competitive club.

“Our own club championships are another key element in our training and competition programme, giving even our youngest swimmers the opportunity to race.

“Our old lanes ropes are literally worn out after decades of use and buying new anti-wave, competition lane ropes will enable us to continue providing local youngsters with the opportunity to perform at their very best in the pool for years to come.”

Marilyn Batrick, chairman of welfare at Wisbech Lions Club, said: “We’re always pleased when we can help local worthy causes and especially so when it is for an organisation such as Wisbech Swimming Club, which has helped so many local people over the years.”