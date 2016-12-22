Wisbech Swimming Club finish year on high note with third

Wisbech Swimming Club co-hosted the third round of the prestigious National Arena League with South Lincs at Whittlesey on 10 December.

The Division Two event pitted the host teams against City of Cambridge ‘B’, Notts Leander ‘B’ and UEA City of Norwich ‘C’.

In a close-fought gala Wisbech led for a few events, before Notts pulled away after leaders, City of Cambridge. With the results in after the final relay, Wisbech lay in a creditable third with 179 points, behind Notts on 193 and City of Cambridge on 200.

After a busy couple of months of competitive swimming, including its own championships, Wisbech Swimming Club also finished fourth in the Senior Fenland League ‘A’ final and second in the Junior Fenland League ‘A’ final.

These league wins, combined with a particularly strong showing in the Club Championships, led head coach Greg Marsters to note: “I can see that we’re developing a much more capable team for the future, with the strength in depth that’s important for league galas.

“We have every reason to be optimistic for Wisbech Swimming Club as I move forwards into my next five-year coaching plan.”

Wisbech swimmers are next in action at the County Championships in Cambridge at the end of January. The club returns to league completion with the Anglian League on March 4.