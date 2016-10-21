Wisbech Swimming Club finishes second in Junior League

Wisbech Swimming Club hosted Chatteris, Boston, City of Peterborough Swimming Club ‘A’ and Thetford for the final of the 2016 Junior Fenland League at the Hudson Sports Centre on Saturday.

The home team turned in a fine performance, swimming with real determination to hold Boston off by three points and secure second on the evening, and in the league, behind COPS ‘A’.

Peterborough entered the gala ahead and although it was unlikely that Wisbech could take the league in this final competition of the season, the smaller club ended only 15 points behind on 150, its closest finish to Peterborough in three league clashes.

Of Wisbech’s eight wins, the 9 years 25m butterfly and 50m breaststroke went to Harry Smith, while Ben Eden, Grace Seaton, Joe Tierney, Esme Gilbert, Lily Jones and Joe Whittaker were also victorious.