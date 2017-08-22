Wisbech table tennis Knock Night change of date

The Wisbech Table Tennis Association at Pinnacle House, Nene Parade, Wisbech PE13 3BY have a Knock Night session which is open to anyone wishing to start or come back to table tennis.

To date WTTA have held this every Thursday throughout the year from 7pm to 9pm at a cost of just £2 for Seniors and £1 for Juniors under 18yrs.

With effect from Monday, September 4, 2017 when the new Winter League season starts the weekly knock night will be changed to every Wednesday, 7pm to 9pm.

Interest has gone from strength to strength where WTTA now have 83 Associate members, some of whom have progressed to entering a team in the March Table Tennis League.

At the moment WTTA run 12 teams from Pinnacle House playing in three different leagues: King’s Lynn, March and Wisbech. Match nights are on Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays and if anyone would like to come along and watch they are most welcome.

WTTA also run an over 50’s session supported by Fenland District Council and sessions are held on Fridays between 1pm and 3pm. Also on Saturdays they have a session between 1pm and 3pm which is open to anyone for just £1, wishing to start table tennis or anyone wishing to take it up again.

A number of league players are over 50 and up into their 70’s. WTTA would of course like to see younger players come along as they are the life blood and future of the sport.

If anyone wishes to have further information go to www.wisbechtta.org or you can contact Peter Munch on email: petermunch@btinternet.com