Wisbech Tennis Club holiday camps serve up super start

Wisbech Tennis Club are holding a series of holiday camps which started last week, and full details can be found on the website www.wisbechtennis.com or its Facebook page.

The courts were full with youngsters being put through a variety of skills and games by coaches from ‘on2court’.

An open afternoon was then held where adults and children could try out the facilities for free and was well attended with several new players.

The Ladies B team of Kitty Hall, Jean Brennan, Janice England and Michelle Moore travelled to Oundle where they lost 3-5 although one set went to a tie-break.

The Ladies A team of Wendy Cropp, Jane Page, Michelle Moore and Jacqui West played Stamford and had a convincing 6-2 win.