Wisbech Tennis Club hosts free coaching at Open Day

Wisbech Tennis Club are holding an open day this Sunday at their courts adjacent to the Hudson Leisure Centre.

Free coaching will be provided by on2Court, and play starts at 2-3pm for adults and family free play, 3-3.45 pm is for 4-8 years old and 3.45-4.30 pm is for 9-16 years old.

To book a place, please visit www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/opendays/wisbech lawntennisclub

Equipment will be provided together with refreshments, so if you are looking to learn to play or simply to get back into tennis, come along and see what is on offer.

The club will be holding its annual meeting on Wednesday, May 10, at Mendis, Old Market, at 7.30pm.

All are welcome to attend.