Wisbech Tennis Club youngsters hungry for Quorn Cup success

It was a fantastic afternoon at Wisbech Tennis Club for the Quorn Family Cup.

More than 15 children took part in the tournament, playing doubles with a parent on the mini courts.

The final saw a determined Libby and David Hoyles up against equally competitive Lucy and Laura Brett.

Libby and David won and will now have the opportunity of a day out at a Quorn Family Tennis Cup event, held on the qualifying weekend of a LTA grass court major event.

Well done to everyone who took part and there was some great tennis from the youngest members.

WTC congratulate Libby and David and hope they enjoy their trip.

All competitors line up before the start

L-R Lucy and Laura Brett, Libby and David Hoyles in the final

Youngsters receiving their certificates