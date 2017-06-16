Wisbech tennis duo meet top players

Having won the Wisbech Tennis Club Quorn family tournament last month, daughter and dad doubles pair of Libby and David Hoyles were invited to the Quorn Finals Day at Nottingham Tennis Centre on Saturday.

Around 25 finalists from around the country took part, with some very strong and competitive players present. Libby and David played some good tennis and came third in their group, just missing out on a top two spot which would have seen them progress to the quarter finals.

It was a well organised and fun event, and with Libby only aged 8, she has two more years at this level to try and progress further in the competition. Libby was given a Quorn certificate and goody bag, including sunglasses, juice bottle, baseball cap and a giant tennis ball.

In between matches, Libby was able to meet and get autographs from top ranking world tennis players, who were playing and practising at The Aegon Open in Nottingham, as part of their preparation for Wimbledon.

Libby and David would like to thank Wisbech Tennis Club for organising the original event, and all those involved for their trip to Nottingham.