Wisbech tennis junior Jasmin scoops award

Jasmin Gaborit-Carter was awarded the Peter Peukert Memorial Trophy by Fay Peukert at Wisbech’s Hudson Centre.

Mr Peukert died 30 years ago and was a keen supporter of junior tennis at Wisbech Tennis Club and the trophy is awarded annually to the club’s most improved junior player.

Jasmin was chosen by Glenn Perkins, the club coach, and the presentation was made before the last indoor coaching session held at the Hudson.

Coaching will now take place on the outdoor courts adjacent to the Hudson.

For details on future coaching courses and membership, visit: www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk/ or call 07549 263767.

Glenn Perkins, Fay Peukert and Jasmin Gaborit-Carter.