Wisbech Thirds produce best hockey so far this season

Peterborough 5

Wisbech Men’s 1sts 1

Wisbech looked to rediscover their form but Peterborough were able to gain the initiative within the opening encounters and put themselves ahead.

Although possession was retained, chances were not converted and their local rivals were able to make Wisbech pay, scoring two more goals in quick succession, as Wisbech trailed 4-0 going into the break.

A different Wisbech side appeared in the opening exchanges of the second half as Tom Jupp broke from deep to win a short corner for the away team. Dan Martell converted, but Peterborough soon restored their four-goal lead.

MoM: Tom Jupp.

Wisbech Men’s 2nd 4 Cambs Sth 2nd 1

Wisbech played some of their best hockey to date in a convincing performance.

Wisbech were first to win every second ball in the first half and every attack seemed to come off, Gary Freear and Calvin Bishop scoring some well-taken goals to go in 2-1 at half-time.

Wisbech got two more goals through Dominic Stannard and Jordan Trundle. Everyone performed well and played as a team.

MoM: Joe Melton.

Wisbech Men’s 3rd 5

St Neots 4th 0

Wisbech played their best hockey of the season and totally dominated from start to finish as St Neots didn’t even have a shot on goal.

The men moved the ball around superbly with the whole team contributing to the great passing game. Three goals from Elliot Peck and one apiece from Jamie Hallet and Josh Porter sealed the game and in truth they could have scored many more. The whole team deserves a mention but Josh Bowers for his non-stop movement was given the match award.

MoM: Josh Bowers. ⭐️

Leadenham 2nd 9

Wisbech Men’s 4th 0

The Fourths travelled to RAF Cranwell with 11 players to take on the league leaders, who had not dropped a point all season and conceded only three goals.

With the exception of Josh Anderson in goal and Nidge Lowe at the back this was a very young squad.

The Fourths were 5-0 down at half-time and a second half shuffle at the back slowed down the Leadenham attack.

MoM: Thomas Gregory and Joe Else.

Wisbech Ladies 3

Colchester 3

Nat Ward and Kate Dunn held the back line very strongly, but at half-time Wisbech were 1-0 down.

After an intense half-time squad talk, Wisbech came back fighting – a brilliantly worked routine from Ward injecting an accurate ball to Georgie Dunn, who slotted it to Laura Overland, ending in a cracking goal. The ladies then conceded another two goals. Once more a well-worked short corner routine led to Overland scoring another brilliant goal.

With five minutes to go a brilliant assist from Overland led to Izzy Pope in a one on one with the keeper smashing it into the back of the net. A brilliant game played by all.

PoM: Louisa Allen (GK).

Wisbech Ladies 3rd 0 Royston 2nd 11

Another heavy defeat although there were some great improvements in game play.

Tina Forder did a great job as ‘sweeper’ and some great work from Emma Robb feeding the ball out of danger. A great team effort until the final whistle.

In only her second match for the 3rds, Carmen Hannibal-Stewart is improving fast, and put in some strong, hard tackles.

PoM voted by the rest of the squad: Carmen Hannibal-Stewart. ⭐️

Peterborough & District Youth League U15

Spalding Whites 2 March Park Rangers 3

March made really hard work of winning and never really got going against a very packed home defence. Their approach work was good throughout but broke down near the penalty area. March scored just before half time with a fine header from Robert Shepherd. They increased their lead straight after the interval through Berzan Gokman. Spalding pulled one back with an excellent free kick, and equalised soon after from a corner. March sealed victory with a last minute goal from Kirk Ball. MoM: Todd Gray-Essen.

Wisbech St Mary Under 14

WSM 2 Bourne 1

A strong start scoring our first goal within a few minutes from kickoff. Goals from Josh Wilkinson-Swain and Brendon Wright. PoM: Will Tilsley.

Under 13 Girls

Cambridge City 2 March Park Rangers 0

Rangers put in one of their best team performances on Saturday against top of the table Cambridge. Rangers not only defended well but also had many chances but unfortunately could not find the back of the net. Player of the match Ella Tuffee.

Under 13 Girls

Cambridge City 2 March Park Rangers 0

Rangers put in one of their best team performances on Saturday against top of the table Cambridge. Rangers not only defended well but also had many chances but unfortunately could not find the back of the net. Player of the match Ella Tuffee.

Cambs League 3B

Wisbech St Mary B 0

Wisbech Town Acorns 4

Acorns took the spoils in their local derby this weekend, running out 4-0 winners away from home.

Saints, who were third before the match, came out with heart and desire to take the game to Acorns, but found themselves on the back foot when an Alfa Jalo scuffed shot went in at the near post.

Jalo scored his second of the game before fellow Portuguese winger, Mario Santos, netted to make it 3-0 before half time.

Striker Richard Hunt had the ball in the back of the net twice before half time, but had both efforts ruled out for offside.

The second half saw Saints push forward in an attempt to get back into the game, with the highlight of their half coming from midfielder Kevin Smith scoring whilst in an offside position from an Ian Bootie free-kick.

Acorns secured all the points late on from the penalty spot after Jalo was fouled in the box. Jalo stepped up to complete his hat-trick.

Acorns manager Karl Schultz said: “This was one local derby we didn’t want to lose. Saints were outplayed for large chunks of the game. The scoreline could have been even more one sided had we taken our chances.”

TJ

“Thomas Jorgensen was a rider I brought in at the end of June-time. He was probably the highlight of a bad situation towards the end. He was a firm fans’ favourite.

“It was something I wanted to do, to bring him in.”

ng the

What’s unappetising for Allitt is the season ended prematurely for half the league. A squeezed campaign − starting in the beginning of April and finishing with a very early cut-off date meaning bikes were down virtually as soon as the school holidays were over − resulted in a mad rush where Lynn faced six fixtures in seven days (of which one, Rye House at home, was eventually postponed and held over for a week).

<<<We tried to run during the school holidays, June, July and August. Meetings got disrupted for lots of reasons.

“We all know it’s going to rain at some point. You can’t legislate for how bad the weather was, not just for King’s Lynn but for everyone.

“From there you have a ridiculous situation where everyone is trying to run around doing fixtures because of the rain-offs. People always say ‘you run the middle of March until the end of October’.

“Had the rain-offs not happened when we lost the Rye House meeting, our season would have ended a couple of days into September. That’s just not acceptable.

“You look at it this way: a club that was involved in a relegation battle − although it’s worked quite well for Leicester, as it’s turned out − if King’s Lynn had been involved in that, we would have finished at the beginning of September and then not raced together for five weeks.

“That’s ridiculous, for the riders and for the fans. That’s my personal view. Everyone has a point of view. To me, we’re trying to cram in a ridiculous amount of fixtures in a very short space of time and if anything goes wrong, then we end up doing four or five fixtures in a week.

“Let’s face it, that’s a big chunk of a season in seven to ten days. I think we had Rye House Tuesday, Poole Wednesday, Poole and Rye House Thursday, Belle Vue Friday and Wolverhampton Monday.

“That’s madness, for everyone involved. So it’s something I’d like to bring up to the relevant people. It’s not all down to Buster (Keith Chapman, BSPA head and Lynn chief) as chairman, it’s a democratic process, and everyone gets one vote, but it’s something that needs discussing, yes.

the

Poole rider revolt....

“I don’t want to go into the rights and wrongs of what’s happened, enough has been said about that. I think we’ve got to move forward rather than look back.

Nevertheless Allitt admitted he was surprised at the turn of events that fateful Thursday, July 13 night.

“No, I didn’t see that coming at all,” he added. “We were 24 hours beforehand going to Poole, team spirit was great, everything was positive.

“Lots of things were going into why things happened. I don’t think it was only one thing; it’s a combination of things. I can only speak as I find and as I said earlier everything was going <good>> - that’s the only thing you can say, isn’t it?”

Allitt will be attending the sport’s pre-AGM next Tuesday, while Lynn owner Keith Chapman will represent the club at the main annual meeting in mid-November.

ADDL QU’S afor sticknxt wk wc23.10

explain that season faded away...

“It’s still a little bit surreal in the fact we started the season so well this year, with the Pairs win, and doing so well early doors in the league, and it’s sad how it all ended.

“I was away from that for a long time, but I’ve always been passionate about King’s Lynn going right from the youth set-up.

“It was always ultimately my ambition to manage the Stars and I think it showed the commitment, the passion and the ability to do that in how we managed to start the season.

“If anyone had any questions, they were firmly answered in that we were firmly in the play-off positions.”

Stars

^ KING’S Lynn

Team boss Dale Allitt attended the recent pre-AGM meeting, while club chief Keith Chapman will be representing Lynn at the sport’s annual meeting which takes place at the end of this week in Tenerife.

Due to recovering from illness which caused him to miss most of the second half of the season, Allitt cannot attend, and added: “It’s probably a month too soon for me to commit to it.”

Richard Parr.

Christmas came early this week for a sell-out first performance audience who were treated to a colourful music, song and dance extravaganza.

The Norfolk-produced Thursford Christmas Spectacular entered its fifth decade and its huge popular appeal shows no sign of diminishing.

While November 8 may, for some, seem too early to be watching a theatrical celebration of Christmas, once inside the auditorium time is suspended and you forget that Christmas is actually more than six weeks away!

The Show’s founder/director, John Cushing, and his talented creative, production team, once again unfolds a tried and tested successful formula − cleverly combining the sacred and the secular.

It’s a fast-moving colourful tour-de-force of singing, dancing, comedy and prose, with a speciality juggler act, thrown into the mix.

Woven through it all is the simple, timeless message of the true meaning of Christmas.

Judging from the applause and laughter at Wednesday afternoon’s (Nov 8) opening show, the audience, many of them of more senior years, loved every minute of this festive feast. I was sitting next to a lady (a first-time Thursford-goer) who was in a party of WI members from Carlisle.

In two acts, featuring more than 60 contrasting musical pieces, there is something for everyone.

Dazzling routines from scantily-clad high-kicking showgirls, stepping out across the 100-foot wide stage, contrasts with a fast-paced high-energy Putting on the Ritz jazz sequence.

There are no individual “stars” in this show: the cast of more than one hundred who successfully auditioned during the summer for a part all contribute to polished, professional performances.

Where else but at Thursford could you see life-size dancing penguins, a beautiful choreographed ballet sequence, tap dancing Riverdance-style, bagpipe players, Phil Kelsall playing Thursford’s Mighty Wurlitzer organ, and a robed choir singing traditional Christmas Carols, all coming together in the same production?.

Adding further to the rich variety content, Essex comic Paul Eastman (clearly an audience favourite) makes a welcome return, his topical (sometimes saucy) original gags producing gales of giggles from the auditorium.

In his welcome introduction in the glossy programme, John Cushing says he is “incredibly humbled” that people continue to come to Thursford Christmas Show from every county in the country, some of them coming every year for the past 40 years.

The “feel-good” factor is writ large in this show. The happy, smiling faces of the audience at the end of this jolly jamboree, as they flood outside into the cold night air and head for home, says it all − their countdown to Christmas has begun.

n Many performances are now sold out, but for remaining ticket availability contact Thursford on 01328 878477.

l mlnt-14-11-17-024-025

centre pages

with boggy’s pix

thursford review

please put straight up online