Wisbech Three Counties duo third in age group

Sneaking in another race between Frostbite Friendly League and forthcoming Hereward Relay, two members from Fenland Running Club were at Shouldham Warren for Ryston Runners’ 9K X-country race on Sunday.

The second race of the winter series saw Sean Connolly 4th in 34:23 and Ian King 23rd in 42:46 in the MV45 age category.

l Three Counties members took part in the Shouldham Cross Country run. Sue George and Colin Simpson both came third in their age categories.

King’s Lynn Parkrun: Joseph Hammond 24:07, Justeene Hammond 28:57, Esme Whitelam 33:28 (PB), Steve Whitelam 33:29. Peterborough Parkrun: Colin Apps 23:02, Joely Apps 34:19. Shouldham Cross Country: Adam Chown 38:38 (PB), Colin Simpson 39:16, Colin Apps 40:30, Vicki Drake 46:00 (PB), Paul Stratford 48:31 (PB), Sue George 51:15, Stephanie Clark 53:20 (PB), Sandra Rhodes 54:21 (PB).