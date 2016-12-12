Wisbech Three Counties get three podiums at Shouldham Cross Country

Eight Three Counties RC members took to a muddy Shouldham Cross Country 6.5K held by Ryston Runners.
Three runners made podium places within their age group: Colin Simpson 2nd male 60+, Sandra Rhodes 2nd female 50-54 and Steph Clark 3rd female 50-54.
Two members ran the Milton Keynes Winter Half Marathon with both running in PB times. The 13.1 mile anti-clockwise route took in the sights of the city including running along the Grand Union Canal.
Shouldham XC: Colin Simpson - 28:54, Adam Chown - 29:00, Dave Lawrence - 30:16, Colin Apps - 31:01, Paul Stratford - 34:55, Sue George - 36:37, Sandra Rhodes - 38:47, Stephanie Clark - 40:55. Milton Keynes Winter Half Marathon: Lucie Broomfield - 02:13:00 (PB), Lauren Murrell - 02:15:00 (PB).