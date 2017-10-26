Wisbech Three Counties’ Karen storms King’s Lynn Parkrun

Saturday saw a great turn-out at King’s Lynn Parkrun for Three Counties Running Club, with 19 members in a field of 331 taking on the 5k run and also the start of Storm Brian.

First TCRC member home, Karen Louise, finished in 34th position, first in age category and third female overall. This also gave her a run of eight personal bests (PB’s) knocking another 35 seconds off her previous week’s time, finishing in a time of 21:31PB.

Jane Clarke with her running buddy Kelly O'Donoghue after the 10K.

On Sunday TCRC members travelled to Cambridge to take part in the Town and Gown 10k. Chris Garner was first member home in a time of 54:07, just ahead of Debbie Agger 54:08PB. Debbie was running with her husband Richard to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy and they have already raised nearly £300.

Other Parkrun results, King’s Lynn: Karen Louise 21:31PB, Lee Johnson 21:32PB, Colin Apps 22:53, Mark Mattless 23:25, Steve Rhodes 23:45PB, Matt Hunter 24:15, Sarah Clark 25:01 PB (2nd in Age), Gary Bligh 25:01, Louise Drew 25:58 (3rd in Age),Zoe Gourley 26:36, Sarah Johnson 26:55PB, Trudy Sayell 26:56, Chris Garner 27:19, Tony Lamb 28:22, Steve Whitelam 29:35, Sarah Lamb 33:41, Lou Crane 35:11PB, Barbara Leake 35:57 and Bridgette Watts 37:00.

March: Steve Clarke 32:33 PB. Gorleston Cliffs: Daniel Barnes 20:39. Clermont Waterfront Florida: Alice Ingman 31:15 (2nd in age).

l Three Fenland Running Club members completed the Muscular Dystrophy UK Cambridge Town and Gown 10K on Sunday. There were 1,533 finishers. Elisabeth Sennitt Clough was first home for FRC, placed 273rd with a time of 46:27. Jane Clarke set a new PB finishing 464th and breaking the 50-minute barrier for the first time in 49:41.

Debbie Agger and Chris Garner

Richard Agger helped his wife Deborah to a PB and let her finish in front by one second and was 872nd in 54:09.

