Wisbech Three Counties Marc Eye running triumph

The grey clouds didn’t put off Three Counties RC runners on Saturday morning as they took to weekly Parkruns in both King’s Lynn and March.

Good runs were had at King’s Lynn, with Colin Simpson just back from injury and Jo won the battle of the Garners, finishing second in her age category, closely followed by husband Chris. Sarah Lamb also had a good run, not far from her PB the previous weekend.

At March, Nicole Coughlin managed a superb sub 23-minute time bringing her home as first lady finisher. Steve Clarke also had a brilliant run at March.

Sarah-Jane and Maisie MacDonald competed at the Waterbeach Running Festival. Junior runner Maisie was second lady finisher in the 2K race, finishing 17th out of a field of 154 runners and came second in her age category. Mum, Sarah-Jane, achieved a new PB in the 10K.

On his longest and quickest run back from injury, Marc Martin completed the Eye 10K on Sunday, in a brilliant time of 53:12.

King’s Lynn Parkrun: Colin Apps 25:33, Jo Garner 26:04 (2nd in age cat), Chris Garner 26:30, Sarah Lamb 30:35. March Parkrun: Nicole Coughlin 22:59 (1st lady), Steve Clarke 33:39.Waterbeach Running Festival 2K: Maisie MacDonald 09:13; 10K: Sarah-Jane MacDonald 56:43 (PB). Eye 10K: Marc Martin 53:12.

Previous week’s results, Lynn Parkrun: Adam Chown 19:36, Tracy Pratt 25:20, Jade Woods 26:15 PB, Colin Simpson 27:00, Tony Lamb 27:00 PB, Frances Salter 29:13, Sarah Lamb 30:02 PB, Steve Whitelam 30:06, Alice Ingman 30:50 PB, Gary Bligh 30:50. Boston Parkrun: Colin Apps 29:41. March Parkrun: Steve Clarke 33:40. Dereham 10 Miler: Tracey Else 1:30:05 PB, Chris Garner 1:30:48 PB, Jo Garner 1:33:34 PB, Paul Stratford 1:36:08 PB,