Wisbech Three Counties Nicole runs fantastic Perkins Peterborough time

Six Three Counties RC runners for the first time travelled to take part in the Tennyson 8-mile undulating multi terrain course which is for Lincolnshire Lives charity.

Tony Lamb was the first member home in a time of 1:20:22, followed by Sarah Clark and Gary Bligh together in 1:23:16, Sarah Melton-Whitelam 1:24:47, Vicki Drake 1:28:00 and Sarah Lamb 1:36:48.

First home for TCRC on a warm day for The Perkins Great Eastern Half Marathon at Peterborough was Nicole Coughlin in a fantastic time of 1:43:08, followed by Mark Mattless in his first half marathon with Karen Louise together in 1:54:50.

Other times: Teresa Rodrigues (first Half) 1:56:12 CPB, Dee McClagish (first Half) 1:57:11 CPB, Tracy Pratt 2:00:25 CPB, 6-minute best, Marc Martin 2:02:35, Tracey Else 2:03:09, Debbie Agger (first Half) 2:08:13CPB, Chris Garner 2:12:48CPB, Paul Stratford and Zoe Gourley (first Half) together in 2:13:42, Kathryn Young and Kathryn Betts (first Half) together in 2:23:32 and Sarah-Jane Macdonald 2:41:28.

Anna’s Hope 5k had two 12 year olds racing: Millie McClagish in a fantastic 21:17PB and Maisie Macdonald 29:13.

Parkrun results, King’s Lynn: Lee Johnson 21:50PB, Sarah Johnson 26:57PB, Chris Garner 27:47 and Jonny Clark 30:05. Bushy, Dublin: Colin Apps 24:44 and Joely Apps 55:45. 3CRC will on Sunday be at the Shouldham XC series.