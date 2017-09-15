Wisbech Three Counties runner Colin celebrates 200th Parkrun

How else would you celebrate running your 200th Parkrun?

Three Counties Running Club member Colin Apps did it in style at King’s Lynn with 22 other club members, coffee, cake and lots of PB’s.

A lovely sunny day and first home for TCRC was Kirsten Muller 22:05, just in front of Karen Louise who was not only first in age group and second female home but also finished with a PB of 22:06.

They were followed by: Mark Mattless 23:30PB, Stephen Rhodes 23:59, Mark Southwood 24:05, Teresa Rodrigues 24:11, Marc Martin 24:53, Tracey Pratt 25:16, Sarah Clark 25:29PB, Gary Bligh 25:30, Debbie Agger 26:38PB, Barry Clark 27:02PB, Vicki Drake 27:27, Alice Ingman 28:10PB, Colin Apps 28:11, Jonny Clark 29:55, Sarah Lamb 30:38, Sandra Rhodes 31:18, Steve Clarke 33:46, Barbara Leake 34:51, Steve Whitelam 34:52 and Sarah-Jane Macdonald 36:29.

TCRC member Daniel Barnes took to Gorleston Cliffs Parkrun finishing in a time of 20:43.

Sunday (September 17) sees TCRC members flying the flag at The Rutland half marathon.