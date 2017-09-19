Wisbech Three Counties runner Colin seals Euro Championships spot

First Three Counties Running Club runner home at the Rutland Half Marathon was Lauren Day 2:07:20, followed by Vicki Drake and Sarah-Jane Macdonald both crossing the line in 2:19:18, quickly followed by Cheryl Lenton in 2:24:51.

Marc Martin in his home town ran the Reigate Half Marathon in a great time of 1:59:20.

Thorpe Park Sprint Triathlon saw Colin Simpson and Sue George take on the 750m swim, 21k bike ride and 5k run. Colin finished third in age in a time of 1:22:00 which guarantees hims a place in the European Championships next July in Glasgow and Sue finished 12th in age in 1:36:00.

Jonathan Summers at Weymouth completed the Ironman 70.3 with impressive times of 1.2mile swim 47:55, 56mile bike 3:19:38 and a 13.1 mile run in 2:07:39.

Park run results, King’s Lynn: Matt Hunter 24:31, Tracey Else 25:07. Gorleston Cliffs: Daniel Barnes 20:30PB. Valentines: Colin Apps 22:56, Joely Apps 45:39.