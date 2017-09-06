Wisbech Three Counties runner Macdonald passes marathon challenge

Three Counties Running Club members travelled to run in park runs, wineathons and half marathons.

Since being diagnosed with cancer, Three Counties Running Club member Sarah-Jane Macdonald started to raise money for Cancer Research by setting herself challenges.

Her challenge to run two half marathons in two days started on Saturday at Sunny Bedford with fellow TCRC member Marc Martin both racing in the scenic Bedford Half Marathon. Marc was first home for TCRC in a time of 2:01:41, followed by Sarah-Jane in 2:12:49.

Sunday saw Sarah-Jane completing her challenge by running on the mixed terrain Northampton half marathon course finishing in a time of 2:41:42. Sarah-Jane has so far raised an incredible £782.60 and wants to thank everyone who has supported her.

Saturday saw Steve and Sandra Rhodes on the 6.5 miles off road Cambridge wineathon race with Steve claiming the prize of third male home.

Sunday in the hilly Wissey Half Marathon saw Tracey Else first runner home for the club in 2:09:34 followed shortly by Paul Strattford in 2:11:09.

Zoe Gourley completed the Run for All 10k race at Leicester in a fantastic time of 54:16.

Parkrun results, March: Steve Clarke in 34:28 knocking 30 seconds off his previous week’s time. Forest Rec: father and daughter Colin Apps 23:32 and Joely Apps 38:31. King’s Lynn: Matt Hunter 25:05 followed very closely by Jonny Clark 25:06, Bridgette Watts 36:31 and Molly Thomas with a PB of 43:01.

TCRC next race will be the Rutland Half Marathon on September 17.

* March AC, Saturday. Bedford Half Marathon – Sarah Starr 1:55:18, Jon Long 1:55:55, Steven Starr 1:59:36, Sarah Lemon 2:12:06pb.

Sunday. ABP Humber Costal Half Marathon – Harry Littlemore 1:56:03, Mark Darlow 1:56:36, Dawn Veal 2:00:55, Nina Markillie 2:02:55pb, Amy Ellis 2:10:59, Fay Scrivener 2:18:12, Suzanne Orr 2:38:06, Tom Orr 2:38:07.

Wissey Half marathon- Geraldine Larham 1:36:03 (3rd Lady), Andrew Larham 1:37:47, Justin Showell 1:39:00.