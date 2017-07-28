Wisbech Three Counties runner Millie, 12, a fantastic first lady

Have your say

Three Counties Running Club had a brilliant weekend all round, starting Saturday with the King’s Lynn park run with first runner home for TCRC Colin Apps (23:14), then Mark Southwood ( 24:40), Zoe Gourley (26:38), Gary Bligh (27:11), Sarah Clark (27:11 PB) and junior runner James Hammond (34:32).

Sunday saw a big turn-out at the Littleport 10k and fun run.

First up and racing in the one-mile fun run was 12-year-old Millie McClagish, who came home a fantastic 1st lady and 5th overall.

Next home was ‘over 60’ Colin Simpson testing out his injured heel after cycling to the event.

In the 10K event, which was partly off road and also had a hill, the club had 12 runners. First back was Adam Chown (43.34) beating his previous best on the course.

Close behind were Morgan Harrison (49:10), Mark Mattless (50.59 PB) Teresa Rodrigues (51.48 PB), Robert Morley (53:39),Marc Martin (53:41), Chris Garner (55:24) Dee McClagish (57:30), Jo Garner (57.51), Stephanie Clark (60.35), Anne Marie Utting (65:57) and Chris Anderson (70:00).

The support from friends and family created a great atmosphere and was appreciated by all, helping Millie get the loudest cheer at her presentation.

In London, Jonathan Summers took park in his first Olympic Distance Triathlon, covering the 1.5k swim in 33:19, the 37.5k cycle in 1:09:30 and finishing off with a 9.9k run in 48:46.