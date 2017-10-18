Search

Wisbech Three Counties runner Morgan takes third age group prize

Three Counties Running Club were out Sunday taking part in the first race of the Shouldham Cross Country Series.
Three Counties Running Club were out Sunday taking part in the first race of the Shouldham Cross Country Series.

Three Counties Running Club had entrants in nearly all the age categories and had a great turnout on Sunday taking part in the first race of the Shouldham Cross Country Series.

Millie McClagish was fourth in age group (U13) in the 3k race in a time of 12:33.

Morgan Harrison won the third place prize in age group (U17) in the 5k race in a great time of 18:47.

Other TCRC results, Senior Men: Lee Johnson 21:21. Vet Women 35-39: Trudy Sayell 24:44, Sarah Milton Whitelam 26:43, Sarah Johnson 27:03 and Faye Gratton 30:05. Vet Men 40-44: Matthew Hunter 24:21, Steve Clarke 35:16. Vet Women 40-44: Dee McClagish 24:40, Tracey Else 26:00. Vet Men 45-49: Gary Bligh 24:44, Steve Whitelam 28:58. Vet Women 45-49: Sarah Lamb 35:09. Vet Men 50-54: Chris Garner 26:28 and Tony Lamb 27:04.

Also husband and wife team Steve and Sandra Rhodes competed in the Lincolnshire Spires and Steeplechase, their first ever half marathon. Steve finished in a time of 2:05:33 and Sandra followed in 2:53:38.

Parkrun results: Gorleston Cliffs - Daniel Barnes 20:37. Boston - Colin Apps 22:57. King’s Lynn- Steve Rhodes 25:58.

Three Counties’ next event will be the Fen 10 on October 29.