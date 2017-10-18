Wisbech Three Counties runner Morgan takes third age group prize

Three Counties Running Club had entrants in nearly all the age categories and had a great turnout on Sunday taking part in the first race of the Shouldham Cross Country Series.

Millie McClagish was fourth in age group (U13) in the 3k race in a time of 12:33.

Morgan Harrison won the third place prize in age group (U17) in the 5k race in a great time of 18:47.

Other TCRC results, Senior Men: Lee Johnson 21:21. Vet Women 35-39: Trudy Sayell 24:44, Sarah Milton Whitelam 26:43, Sarah Johnson 27:03 and Faye Gratton 30:05. Vet Men 40-44: Matthew Hunter 24:21, Steve Clarke 35:16. Vet Women 40-44: Dee McClagish 24:40, Tracey Else 26:00. Vet Men 45-49: Gary Bligh 24:44, Steve Whitelam 28:58. Vet Women 45-49: Sarah Lamb 35:09. Vet Men 50-54: Chris Garner 26:28 and Tony Lamb 27:04.

Also husband and wife team Steve and Sandra Rhodes competed in the Lincolnshire Spires and Steeplechase, their first ever half marathon. Steve finished in a time of 2:05:33 and Sandra followed in 2:53:38.

Parkrun results: Gorleston Cliffs - Daniel Barnes 20:37. Boston - Colin Apps 22:57. King’s Lynn- Steve Rhodes 25:58.

Three Counties’ next event will be the Fen 10 on October 29.