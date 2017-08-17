Wisbech Three Counties runner Tracey proves point at Yarmouth

Three Counties runner Tracey Else (pictured) had a point to prove at sunny Great Yarmouth racing in the half marathon.

Last year she struggled on the undulating course, but finished the race in 2:04:13, knocking 16 minutes off last year’s time.

Sue George and Colin Simpson visited the South Coast, and took part in the flat Worthing Parkrun. Colin finished in a time of 23:41 followed by Sue, with this being her first run since injury, finishing in a time of 30:05. King’s Lynn Parkrun also had a great turn out with Mark Mattless the first home for Three Counties in 24:01 followed by Colin Apps and Alice Ingman, both crossing the line in 28:44. Other results: Sarah Lamb 30:26, Anne-Marie Mattless 31:01PB and Sarah Thomas 46:18.

Sunday will see TCRC flying the flag in the Dereham 5k.