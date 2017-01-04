Wisbech Three Counties Running Club’s Drake runs best time

The festivities didn’t stop Wisbech and Leverington-based Three Counties Running Club members heading to Parkruns near and far.

Six members took to King’s Lynn Parkrun with Vicki Drake running a new PB time whilst Steve Clarke took to the multi terrain course at March.

Further afield, Barry Clark ran his first-ever Parkrun at the Nostell Priory Parkrun in West Yorkshire.

Results, Lynn Parkrun: Colin Apps – 23:29, Vicki Drake – 24:09 (PB), Jo Garner – 26:10, Chris Garner – 27:30, Sarah-Jane MacDonald – 29:54, Steve Whitelam – 30:11.

March Parkrun: Steve Clarke – 32:45.

Nostell Priory Parkrun (West Yorkshire): Barry Clark – 33:07.