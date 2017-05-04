Wisbech Three Counties tackle London Marathon plus King’s Lynn and Holkham Parkruns

Three Counties Running Club members took to King’s Lynn Parkrun and Holkham Parkrun; while two members took on the challenge of the London Marathon.

In the capital Lauren Day ran to raise money for Whizz-Kidz, a charity close to her heart, raising a fantastic £4,262.79; and she and Nicole Coughlin completed the marathon in amazing times.

Results, Lynn Parkrun: Adam Chown - 18:34 (PB), Trudy Sayell - 22:32, Frances Salter - 27:28 (PB). Holkham Parkrun: Tracey Else - 25:35 (PB). London Marathon: Nicole Coughlin - 03:38:30, Lauren Day - 04:09:05 (PB).