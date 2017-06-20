Wisbech Three Counties take senior ladies team prize

The hottest day of the year didn’t melt the spirit of Three Counties RC as three teams of seven runners entered the annual 50-mile Green Wheel Relay route around Peterborough.

Starting early on Sunday morning TCRC runners, along with 42 other teams from local running clubs, set off on the first of seven legs ranging from 4.3 to 8.6 miles in length, supported by other members of TCRC on bike, to ensure the runners stayed hydrated and at each changeover point to cheer the teams home.

The heat played a huge part as the day wore on but all teams made it safely back to the Peterborough athletics arena to take one last lap of honour round the track before finishing.

TCRC Team Lincolnshire took the prize for 1st Senior Ladies Team home made up of Karen Smith, Sarah Lamb, Trudy Sayell, Tracey Else (captain), Jane Keenaway, Jodie Clark and Sarah Melton-Whitelam.

Thanks to the organisers for yet another great event.

Full results not yet available.

Other results: Holkham Parkrun: Stephanie Clark 32.04.

King’s Lynn Parkrun: Matt Hunter 23.54, Alice Ingman 29.56.