Wisbech Town Hockey Club finished the year with a fun ‘Ho Ho Hockey’ match.

It involved the newly formed Ladies ‘Back to Hockey’ team, with a bit of help from some of the men’s team, who took on the Badgers (under 18s).

Several spectators enjoyed the Christmas-themed match and a Christmas buffet afterwards.

Players are pictured, including some festive fancy dress.

For more information their website is www.pitchero.com/clubs/wisbechtownhockeyclub