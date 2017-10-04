Wisbech U13’s kick off with Swaffham comeback

Wisbech rugby U13’s kick season off with Swaffham comeback

An early visit to Swaffham saw Wisbech fall to a 4-1 deficit at half-time. Full-back Connor Loughlin led the comeback with a full pitch run supported by fly half Codi Wedge to propel the Wisbech side, which included debuting player Kacper Mrocik and a career best performance from Alex Simmonds, into a 7-5 win.

Captain Callum Melton led his side at the Cambridge 10’s Tournament on September 24 where the strength of forwards Jack Fletcher and Bradley Rideout dominated first half rucks against Shelford to maintain possession and secure a four-point lead at half-time. Shelford changed their game in the second but resolve and level headedness from Scrum Half Harvey Davies ensured that the win was secured.

A second outing at the Cambs 10’s saw a well organised Saffron Walden present some real defensive challenges securing an early try which only seemed to inspire the relentless tackling from No. 8 Michal Glowacki who led the team in their comeback to secure a 6-3 win.

The final outing of the day saw Wisbech take on a second Shelford team who had obviously taken note of warnings in their first game. A physical game was brought to life by Jonty Hart who repelled the Shelford side whilst hooker Jack Frizell took an outside position to maintain playing depth and take advantage of space culminating in a hard fought 5-3 win.

Wisbech Rugby Club is actively seeking new members, for further details please visit their website at http://www.pitchero.com/clubs/wisbechrufc