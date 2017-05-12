Wisbech U14 team wins St Neots tournament

Wisbech took three junior hockey teams to the St Ives junior tournament and were crowned champions in the under-14 age group.

They beat local teams March, St Ives and St Neots comfortably to gain top spot.

Wisbech Hockey juniors

Goal scorers throughout the day were Josh Bell, Jamie Hallat and Ryan Jackson, with Hallat winning player of the tournament and Bell leading scorer with seven.

The U12s team played together for the first time and made excellent progress with superb performances by James Bateman, Ollie Smithee, Lewis Stapleton, Freddie Robinson, Ruby Warren, Amelia Mitchell and Oliver Overland, Seb Bell and Olivia Jackson from the under 10s.

The U10s produced great hockey and finished second in their group with goals from Oliver Overland (4), Matthew Boyall (2) and Olivia Jackson. Overland and Jackson were awarded players of the tournament.

Coaches Charlie Baxter and Laura Overland were extremely proud of the performances and have committed to weekly training.