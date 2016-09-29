Wisbech UK Clio Cup team Finesse bullish for Brands Hatch

Renault UK Clio Cup team Finesse Motorsport returns to Brands Hatch this weekend, the scene of its memorable opening round triumph earlier this year, with a goal of making a long overdue return to the podium during the final two races of the 2016 season.

Off the back of a sensational turnaround a week ago at Silverstone, where Paul Streather battled back brilliantly from a nasty testing accident to post two outstanding ninth place race finishes from the back of the grid in each instance, Wisbech squad Finesse is feeling particularly bullish for Brands.

Rounds 17 and 18 take place on Saturday/Sunday at the Kent venue’s full Grand Prix circuit, a track where Streather last year secured an outstanding second place finish.