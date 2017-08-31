Wisbech veteran Ward back from sidelines with 25-mile personal best smash

Wisbech veteran, Andrew Ward, showed what a good course on a good day and a season of constant effort can do.

The Wisbech Wheelers rider managed a remarkable new 25-mile personal best (PB) by almost four minutes of 55.01.

Ward, coming back from injury, is now fully recovered and leapfrogged over rival Phil Lee whose own ride of 56.08 was also a PB.

Becky Murley was disappointed to miss a new best by three seconds with 58.35, but could take heart with a five-second lead over husband Carl, who also recorded a PB of 58.40.

The couple have been riding head-to-head regularly through the season and Carl leads by eight to five, although Becky seems to be stronger over the longer races.

In the club Tuesday evening series triathlete, Mat McClure, is the overall leader and Becky Murley is fastest lady.

Jon Talbot takes the 40-plus category, Carl Murley 50+ and John Banks leads the 60+ standings, although all results are subject to confirmation.

Results

Tue 8 Aug, Wisbech club ‘10’: M McClure 22.20, A Ward 40+ 23.37, A Whiting 50+ 25.27, C Murley 50+ 25.28, J Bates 60+ 25.30.

Sat Aug 12 VTTA Open ‘10’: J Talbot 40+ 23.03, A Bye 60+ 24.50, D Hallahan 60+ (lady) 30.30

Tue Aug 15, Wisbech club ‘10’: J Talbot 40+ 23.04, A Ward 40+ 23.36, S Emmett 40+ 24.13, C Murley 50+ 24.29, R Sewell 70+ (Hounslow & Dist) 24.46, J Bates 60+ 25.38, P Baldwin 70+ 27.13.

Sat Aug 29 Victoria CC Open ‘25’: All vets - A Ward 40+ 55.01, P Lee 40+ 56.08, B Murley 40+ (lady) 58.35, C Murley 50+ 58.40, T Bye 60+ 1.01.04.