Wisbech Wheeler Becky raises personal best bar

Becky Murley, holder of almost the full set of Wisbech Wheelers ladies records, moved the bar once again with a personal best (pb) in the CC Breckland 50-mile event and, although just shy of the elusive two-hour mark, her time of 2.01.50 makes her by far the fastest lady in the Wisbech Wheelers so far.

Another rider making use of his hard earned end of season fitness was 60+ Paul Willis with a 24.18 course pb at King’s Lynn and third rider overall in the Saturday afternoon end of season club friendly.

On the previous Sunday several riders made their annual trip to the superfast ‘10’ course at Hull where 50+ Adrian Whiting put in a season’s best of 22.17, 60+ Tony Bye was also inside 23 mins with 22.50 and 60+ lady, Denese Hallahan managed 27.25 despite puncturing on the course.

In the last of the Wisbech evening races, traditionally a fun event, father and daughter tandem pair Mike and Eve McInerney enjoyed themselves with a victory by over a minute and a half in 23.08.

Results, Tue, Aug 22, Wisbech: P Willis 60+ 24.59, A Whiting 50+ 25.08. Road bikes – A Ward 40+ 25.04, S Holmes 40+ 26.05. Team – J Bates 60+ & A Bye 60+ 24.45. Tandem – M McInerney 40+ E McInerney (junior lady) 23.08.

Sun, Aug 27, Team Swift Open ‘10’: A Whiting 50+ 22.17, T Bye 60+ 22.50, D Hallahan 60+ (lady) 27.25.

Mon, Aug 28, VC Norwich Open’10’: Both lady vets – R Murley 40+ 23.41, D Hallahan 60+ 29.28. Sat, Sept 2, CC Breckland Open ’50’: R Murley 40+ (lady) 2.01.50. KLCC club ‘10’: P Willis 60+ 24.18, S Emmett 40+ 24.26, P Baldwin 70+ 27.02, D Hallahan 60+ (lady) 30.19.